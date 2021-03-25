Advertisement

Family of Iowa veteran encourages veterans to donate brain to CTE research

Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The family of an Iowa veteran is encouraging other veterans to pledge to donate their brain to CTE research.

Allen Way graduated from the University of Iowa and was drafted into the Vietnam War at 24 years old.

His daughter, Meredith Smith, told KCCI he started experiencing balance issues, memory loss, and hallucinations.

Doctors diagnosed him with a traumatic brain injury and PTSD.

In 2017, Way lost his life to suicide at the age of 71.

Researches later found he had stage 3 out of 4 of CTE, and brain complications likely caused by head traumas.

There is an urgent push to get veterans to pledge to donate their body to science.

“Who knows how long he had been struggling because he didn’t tell us anything,” Smith said.

This week Wounded Warrior Project partnered with the Concussion Legacy Foundation to get the word out.

Veterans can pledge to donate here.

