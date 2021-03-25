Advertisement

Ex-Sioux City ag co-op officer gets prison for fraud scheme

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A second former officer at a northwest Iowa agriculture cooperative has been sentenced to federal prison for a grain-blending fraud scheme.

The Sioux City Journal reports that Kenneth Ehrp was sentenced Wednesday to three months in prison after pleading guilty in November to one count of conspiracy to defraud the government.

Prosecutors say Ehrp and another officer, Calvin Diehl, ordered Farmers Cooperative Society workers to layer soybeans over lower-value oats in bins and trucks while claiming the entire load was soybeans.

Prosecutors say the scheme to overvalue the co-op’s grain inventory was conducted to influence a lender’s action on a loan. Diehl was also sentenced to three months in February on the same charge.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial of flowers and balloons at the entrance to the Anamosa State Penitentiary, placed...
Officials announce charges in Anamosa prison killings, victims identified
FILE - St Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, February 7, 2018....
Cedar Rapids priest asked to resign after ‘off-putting, threatening, or inappropriate’ conduct
Toyota plant builds 13th millionth vehicle
Toyota Financial closing down Cedar Rapids office
Tyler Lee, 34 of Rockton, Illinois.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in fatal I-380 crash
The exterior of the Anamosa State Penitentiary. (KCRG)
Two Anamosa State Penitentiary staff dead after assault by inmate Tuesday

Latest News

Adventureland is showing off its newest roller coaster, the Dragon Slayer. It's expected to...
Adventureland teases its newest roller coaster
44-year-old Rebecca Anne Spencer resigned earlier this month from the Forest City Community...
Iowa school bus driver resigns after 2nd-offense DUI arrest
Vaccine is prepared for injection
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Iowa, 6 more deaths reported
University of Iowa participating in new COVID-19 vaccine trial