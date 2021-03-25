Dubuque school leaders begin planning for potential reduction of schools in the district

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Samantha Korman’s daughter, Charleston, is a kindergarten student at Sageville Elementary School.

Charleston had not really had the chance to enjoy school until now because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which kept her learning from home for months.

“She is loving it,” Korman said, about her daughter going to school in-person. “She talks about all the new friends she has made and everyday she comes home and goes ‘Oh, I made a new friend today.’”

Korman and her husband also love it: school is just a two-minute drive from their home. That, however, could change in a couple of years if Sageville is one of the schools the district decides to eliminate.

“I would have to load up all the kids and drive all the way into town, which would cost us more gas and time,” Korman said. “Also, changing schools, losing the teachers, the paras that she is with, even some of the kids in her classroom, you know, that would affect her.”

Dubuque Community School District superintendent Stan Rheingans said conversations about reducing the number of schools in the district have been going on for a while now, but now the school board has given him the green light to move forward. Rheingans mentioned the move would be beneficial for the district because it would help it save money, but it would also be good for students since it would allow for more learning opportunities.

“It is a way to create a win win, to create learning environments that are a little bit more modern, that have climate control,” Rheingans said. “And doing renovations or building some new buildings, that also then saves us money in our operating expense.”

Even though it is still early in the planning process, middle schools will probably be impacted in some way. Rheingans said the two oldest middle schools, Jefferson and Washington, are not as efficient as Roosevelt Middle School, the larger, newer one. As of now, the plan includes downgrading the number of middle schools in the district from three to two.

“If you compare Roosevelt Middle School to our other two middle schools, one is air conditioned, two are not, one has more modern science labs, the auditorium, just the whole experience, because the building is 15 years old versus 50 plus years old,” Rheingans said. “The savings in the budget translate into additional programming, translates into our ability to do more for the students while they are there, so it is not just the physical structure, but it is what the budget can support for additional programming for those same students, so it really is a win on the academic or social emotional side as well.”

Some elementary schools would also be eliminated. Rheingans said they have noticed elementary schools with two sections per class, like Carver Elementary School, are not as efficient as those with four sections.

The superintendent said the next step is to come up with a detailed plan to put up for public input. He said the district will probably have finalized the plan by August or September.

