Crews rescue University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics staffer that fell down tunnel

Officials say the staff member fell approximately 20 feet from a ladder accessing the maintenance tunnels.
An exterior view of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and the hospital's water tower.
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews rescued a University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics staff member that fell down a maintenance hatch and into a tunnel system on Thursday.

The Iowa City Fire Department (ICFD) responded to the call at 10:43 A.M. When units arrived on the scene, they located the staff member 30 feet below ground. Officials say the staff member fell approximately 20 feet from a ladder accessing the maintenance tunnels.

Crews were able to treat and secure the staff member while the ICFD rescue team established an overhead system to remove the staffer from the tunnel. The staffer was removed 43 minutes after crews arrived.

The Johnson County Ambulance Service, UIHC staff, Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center and the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety all assisted in the response.

