COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Iowa, 6 more deaths reported

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday reported six additional COVID-19 related deaths and 634 more cases of the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 347,702 people in Iowa have tested positive since the pandemic began, and a total of 5,689 people have died.

Hospitalizations continue to increase, now with 207 people reportedly hospitalized with the virus - compared to 190 reported hospitalizations on Wednesday. The number of people hospitalized has gone up slightly over the last several days, but still remains low compared to the peak of more than 1,500 in mid-November.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration dashboard on Thursday morning shows a total of 511,174 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. A total of 1,321,859 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Governor Reynolds on Wednesday said the state remains on track to open up vaccine eligibility to all Iowans on April 5. Reynolds said the number of doses the state will receive should increase by at least 25,000 doses and the state will begin to see more Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 3,084 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,623,147 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 20.6 percent.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

