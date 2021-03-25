Advertisement

Clouds hold on, another rain chance today

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our next system is still on track to move into our area today. The farther southeast you go, the better the rain chance is, particularly over our central and south zones. In these areas, a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain is possible later today into the early evening. Farther northwest, a few isolated showers could feasibly occur but may hardly measure to anything. At least the wind is lighter! Tomorrow, plan on a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. The next system is another fast-moving one and should arrive tomorrow night into Saturday morning. With the heating of the day Saturday, a few more isolated showers could flare up in the late afternoon or early evening. Sunday and Monday continue to look dry with a windy warmup early next week.

