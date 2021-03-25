Advertisement

Capitol riot clouds Democrats’ look at contested First District race

Democrat Rita Hart, left, and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, right.
Democrat Rita Hart, left, and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, right.(KCRG)
By ALAN FRAM and RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Iowa Democrat wants Congress to overturn her state-certified defeat for a House seat.

But Rita Hart’s effort is prompting awkward divisions within her party. Democrats reacted with uniform fury at Donald Trump’s unfounded drive to reverse his own presidential election loss by throwing out state-certified returns he didn’t like. Hart says she’s found 22 uncounted ballots, which she says would make her the victor over Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

Miller-Meeks defeated Hart by just six votes and took office in January.

The dispute is being considered by the House Administration Committee. With both sides lawyered up, the dispute could smolder into summer.

