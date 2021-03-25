Advertisement

Campus visits scheduled for finalists for University of Iowa president position

Iowa House bill proposal would require survey of political beliefs of state university employees
Iowa House bill proposal would require survey of political beliefs of state university employees
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Campus visits are now scheduled for finalists to be the next president at the University of Iowa.

In a letter released by outgoing President Bruce Herrald to students and staff, those visits will happen in mid-April. The Board of Regents will meet to select a new president on April 30.

“Our new president will find a community of scholars, researchers, and students ready to take the next step toward a remarkable future,” Herrald wrote in the letter. “Each of you has created a university that, by all measures, has improved over the past five years. Student retention is up, and the university is setting new records for national and international scholarships, research and grants, and national academy selections. We have much to be proud of, and I have no doubt the university is headed in the right direction.”

Herrald says the Board has asked him to stay in the position until May 16th, because that will allow the next president to start at a time of their own choosing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial of flowers and balloons at the entrance to the Anamosa State Penitentiary, placed...
Officials announce charges in Anamosa prison killings, victims identified
FILE - St Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, February 7, 2018....
Cedar Rapids priest asked to resign after ‘off-putting, threatening, or inappropriate’ conduct
Toyota plant builds 13th millionth vehicle
Toyota Financial closing down Cedar Rapids office
Tyler Lee, 34 of Rockton, Illinois.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in fatal I-380 crash
The exterior of the Anamosa State Penitentiary. (KCRG)
Two Anamosa State Penitentiary staff dead after assault by inmate Tuesday

Latest News

Largest Iowa detention facility seeks change to ICE contract
(Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
Johnson County extends Public Health Disaster Emergency until May 31
Jermichael Wells, left, and Ashaunique Williams, were arrested after attempting to speed away...
Two arrested after 9 minute police chase in Cedar Rapids Wednesday night
Adventureland is showing off its newest roller coaster, the Dragon Slayer. It's expected to...
Adventureland teases its newest roller coaster