Campus visits scheduled for finalists for University of Iowa president position

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Campus visits are now scheduled for finalists to be the next president at the University of Iowa.

In a letter released by outgoing President Bruce Herrald to students and staff, those visits will happen in mid-April. The Board of Regents will meet to select a new president on April 30.

“Our new president will find a community of scholars, researchers, and students ready to take the next step toward a remarkable future,” Herrald wrote in the letter. “Each of you has created a university that, by all measures, has improved over the past five years. Student retention is up, and the university is setting new records for national and international scholarships, research and grants, and national academy selections. We have much to be proud of, and I have no doubt the university is headed in the right direction.”

Herrald says the Board has asked him to stay in the position until May 16th, because that will allow the next president to start at a time of their own choosing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.