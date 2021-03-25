Advertisement

Award winning actor Dan Levy to give guest lecture for Iowa Universities

Dan Levy participates in the Pop TV "Schitt's Creek" panel during the Winter 2020 Television...
Dan Levy participates in the Pop TV "Schitt's Creek" panel during the Winter 2020 Television Critics Association Press Tour on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Associated Press)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emmy and Golden Globe winning writer, actor, director and producer Daniel Levy will give a guest lecture for Iowa State University, the University of Iowa and University of Northern Iowa.

Levy is best known for his work on the Emmy award-winning show “Schitt’s Creek.” Daniel Levy co-created the show with his father Eugene Levy.

The lecture is set 9 p.m. on April 9.

For more information, click here.

