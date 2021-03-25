Award winning actor Dan Levy to give guest lecture for Iowa Universities

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emmy and Golden Globe winning writer, actor, director and producer Daniel Levy will give a guest lecture for Iowa State University, the University of Iowa and University of Northern Iowa.

Levy is best known for his work on the Emmy award-winning show “Schitt’s Creek.” Daniel Levy co-created the show with his father Eugene Levy.

The lecture is set 9 p.m. on April 9.

For more information, click here.

We’re excited to co-host a live virtual discussion with Emmy® winning writer, actor, director and producer, DAN LEVY on Friday, April 9 at 9pm as part of the University of Iowa Lecture Series! Presented in partnership with Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa pic.twitter.com/yv0bIs9Idw — University Lecture Committee (@uilectures) March 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.