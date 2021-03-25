Advertisement

Another rain chance this afternoon and evening

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Light to moderate showers will be around this afternoon and evening, especially across our central and southern zones. Rainfall totals could be between a tenth to a quarter of an inch, with lesser totals the further northwest you go.

Overnight, clouds will start to clear out and temperatures fall into the 30s. Tomorrow looks to be a dry day with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

A separate system moves in Friday night and into Saturday morning bringing another chance of showers. There may be some breaks in the rain during the daytime on Saturday, but a few isolated showers could be possible again in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday looks to be the pick of the weekend, with highs in the mid-50s with partly cloudy skies.

