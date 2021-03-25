Advertisement

Alliant Energy PowerHouse holds first major concert since name change

The downtown Cedar Rapids convention center and arena will now be known as the Alliant Energy Power House.(Nikki Scheel | KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Alliant Energy PowerHouse in downtown Cedar Rapids held its first major concert in 2021. It’s also its first concert since it changed its name from the U.S. Cellular Center.

The Eli Young Band took the stage last night at 8 p.m.

Fans bought tickets in pods to keep groups separated and masks were required.

Director of Marketing for Venuworks Katie Ripke said they’re excited to start bringing people back to Cedar Rapids.

“We’ve got a lot of stuff in the pipeline, we’re kind of holding off just a little bit longer to make sure everything holds steady with health numbers. But we are anticipating a very, very busy summer across all of our venues,” Ripke said.

Events like these also bring important traffic to downtown businesses like Bricks Bar and Grill.

The owners said it’s exciting to see big shows coming back and business going up.

“It’s starting to feel like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel for downtown,” co-owner of Bricks Bar and Grill Justin Zehr said. “It’s starting to go back in that positive direction, and that’s something everyone’s been a bit fearful of. And like I said people coming back to work too that helps a lot. But it’s definitely reflected in the numbers and going in the right direction.”

Bricks said it’s seen an increase in business from smaller events and the warmer weather.

