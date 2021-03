Adventureland teases its newest roller coaster

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Adventureland is giving a sneak peek at its new Dragon Slayer roller coaster.

The amusement park posted a video on its Facebook page showing off the coaster’s unique design.

The test run shows side-mounted seats that are able to rotate freely.

The park says Dragon Slayer is coming in June 2021.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.