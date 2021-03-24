Showers linger this morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Most areas picked up anywhere from a half-inch to one inch of rain over the past 24 hours. We are still watching some lingering showers early this morning which will largely be wrapped up by midday. We may pick up a few more hundredths to possibly another tenth of an inch with this morning’s showers. West winds will pick up and possibly gust to 30 mph or so as the system pulls away. Tomorrow, another system is on track, though this one is generally passing to our south. Even still, there’s enough moisture with it to warrant another chance of showers in our area. Any showers we get tomorrow will be pretty light, with the best chance over our central and south zones. Looking ahead, we should get the sunshine back on Friday before yet another system brings us a chance of rain Friday night into Saturday morning.

