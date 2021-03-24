Press conference planned to provide detail into assault at Anamosa prison

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Anamosa will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. to share more details regarding the attack that resulted in the death of two Anamosa State Penitentiary staff members on Tuesday.

The department said an inmate assaulted multiple staff members at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, and a correctional officer and department nurse died as a result of their injuries.

The Division of Criminal Investigations is leading the investigation into the incident.

Gov. Reynolds issued a statement calling the incident “tragic and heinous.”

Danny Homan, the president of AFSCME Council 61, the labor union which represents employees at the facility, expressing solidarity with the staff and family of the people who were killed.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.