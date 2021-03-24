Advertisement

Press conference planned to provide detail into assault at Anamosa prison

Two staff members died as a result of their injuries
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Anamosa will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. to share more details regarding the attack that resulted in the death of two Anamosa State Penitentiary staff members on Tuesday.

The department said an inmate assaulted multiple staff members at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, and a correctional officer and department nurse died as a result of their injuries.

The Division of Criminal Investigations is leading the investigation into the incident.

Gov. Reynolds issued a statement calling the incident “tragic and heinous.”

Danny Homan, the president of AFSCME Council 61, the labor union which represents employees at the facility, expressing solidarity with the staff and family of the people who were killed.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of the Anamosa State Penitentiary. (KCRG)
Two Anamosa State Penitentiary staff dead after assault by inmate Tuesday
FILE - St Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, February 7, 2018....
Cedar Rapids priest asked to resign after ‘off-putting, threatening, or inappropriate’ conduct
Investigators on scene in rural DeWitt, Iowa, on March 23, 2021. (WQAD TV)
Human remains discovered in DeWitt Monday night
“There’s no way to even afford that” Iowans get stuck with gas bills worth thousands from Texas...
“There’s no way to even afford that” Iowans get stuck with gas bills worth thousands from Texas freeze
The crash severely injured 19-year-old Caleb Warren and killed his father and stepfather.
Family of Maquoketa man seriously injured in car crash that killed father, stepfather asks for help

Latest News

Thomas Woodard, left, 39, and Michael Dutcher, 28, right.
Officials announce charges in Anamosa prison killings, victims identified
Toyota plant builds 13th millionth vehicle
UPDATE: Toyota Financial closing down Cedar Rapids office
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Tyler Lee, 34 of Rockton, Illinois.
Police looking for suspect in fatal I-380 crash
Frank Garza shares one last message to Hawkeye fans
Frank Garza shares one last message to Hawkeye fans