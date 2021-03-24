Police looking for suspect in fatal I-380 crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are looking for an Illinois man who faces charges for a fatal wrong-way crash on I-380 earlier this month.

Police say Tyler Lee, 34 of Rockton, Illinois, was driving the wrong way on I-380 North on March 7th when his pick-up collided head-on with an SUV. One person in the SUV, died in the crash and three others were seriously hurt.

Police say the investigation and toxicology results led to warrants for Lee on charges of Homicide by Vehicle-Operating While Intoxicated, Homicide by Vehicle-Reckless Driving, and two counts of Serious Injury by Motor Vehicle.

Police say anyone with information on the location of Tyler Lee should contact local law enforcement.

