O’Donnell pledges ‘fifth season of leadership’ in official launch of campaign for Cedar Rapids mayor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tiffany O’Donnell said she will bring a “fifth season of leadership” to Cedar Rapids as she runs to become the city’s next mayor.

O’Donnell officially announced her campaign for mayor during a virtual event Tuesday afternoon. She is a former news anchor at KGAN-TV in Cedar Rapids and the CEO of Women Lead Change, a Cedar Rapids-based women’s leadership organization.

“We are at a crossroads in our great city,” O’Donnell said. “You know, when things are great, it’s easy to look past the problems that we may have. When they’re bad, it’s all exposed, and COVID and the derecho certainly exposed some real gaps, especially leadership.”

During the event, O’Donnell said she is committed to furthering Cedar Rapids’ recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Aug. 10 derecho, providing opportunities for the city’s workers and businesses, and improving quality of life.

She also pledged to promote development on both sides of the Cedar River.

“The opportunity gap continues to widen here since, frankly, the flood that started it, and now we have a COVID shutdown, we have derecho devastation, our neighborhoods, our people need to get back on their feet,” she said.

O’Donnell is one of four people who have announced their candidacies for Cedar Rapids mayor in the Nov. 2 election. The others are current mayor Brad Hart, Advocates for Social Justice leader and businesswoman Amara Andrews, and business owner Jake Brummer.

