More than 500,000 Iowans fully vaccinated for COVID-19

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – There are now 504,898 people in Iowa fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 1,299,260 vaccine doses have been administered as of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Over the last 24 hours, the Iowa Department of Public Health added eight more reported COVID-19 related deaths to the state’s total, along with an additional 758 more cases of the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 347,068 people in Iowa have tested positive since the pandemic began, and a total of 5,683 people have died with the virus.

Hospitalizations went up slightly with 190 people reportedly hospitalized with the virus. That’s up from the 185 reported on Tuesday. There are currently 40 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 19 on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 3,462 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,620,063 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 21.9 percent.

