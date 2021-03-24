Advertisement

Marion bowler sets new state record

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Brooke Post of Marion had a record-breaking night last Thursday at Lancer Lanes during league play.

She started off by bowling a 279. Then, she came back in the second game with a 288. On the third game, she did even better by finishing with a 290. She finished with a total score of 857 in her three-game series, which was a new state record, breaking the old one by 14 pins.

“I started getting yelled at by a bunch of people telling me that I broke the record,” Post said. “I was like, oh I just wanted an 800. So I guess that worked.”

To put it into perspective, Post bowled 33 out of 36 strikes in her three-game series.

“I’ve never been a person that I care much about the records,” she said. “The only person I really want to be is my fiancé, Robert. I was like, oh I beat the record, maybe I’ll beat his series.”

