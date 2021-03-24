Advertisement

Iowa Supreme Court to hear arguments in appeal to Brandstad discrimination lawsuit

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa Supreme Court will hear arguments in former Governor Terry Branstad’s appeal to a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit on Wednesday.

In 2019, courts awarded former Iowa Worker’s Compensation Director Chris Godfrey $1.5 million in his lawsuit against Branstad.

KCCI reports Godfrey accused Branstad of firing him because of his sexual orientation in 2010 and cut his salary when Godfrey refused to resign.

Branstad denied the claims in court, but a jury ruled he discriminated against Godfrey and violated his due process rights under the constitution.

Arguments are set to start at 9:30 a.m.

