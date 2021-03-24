Iowa State Fair announces final acts added to 2021 Grandstand lineup

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Fair organizers on Wednesday announced the final additions to the 2021 Grandstand lineup.

In a Facebook post, organizers said Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch will perform at 8 p.m. on August 16.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

