Iowa State Fair announces final acts added to 2021 Grandstand lineup

(KSFY)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Fair organizers on Wednesday announced the final additions to the 2021 Grandstand lineup.

In a Facebook post, organizers said Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch will perform at 8 p.m. on August 16.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

For more information, click here.

This announcement will complete the official 2021 Grandstand lineup! 📢 The Homemakers Furniture Grandstand Concert...

Posted by Iowa State Fair on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

