Advertisement

Iowa City NEST center aims to address increase in students needing mental health help

By Taylor Holt
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City High School Counselor Mary Peterson is seeing fewer students coming into her office for help these days.

“I’m not seeing the need as much from me because a lot of students who are experiencing stress and anxiety are experiencing it in the moment,” said Peterson.

Students are instead heading to the third floor to the NEST Mental Health center, which stands for Navigating Emotions and Stress through Training, to work through mental health issues they may be having.

“One of our aspects that we focus on as a school counselor is student social and emotional health, and just in the past year we’ve seen an increase in students that are experiencing anxiety, stress, and depression,” Peterson said.

That’s where this room comes in to help. Here students can come anytime they need mental health support.

“We’re seeing more and more students who are missing out on class, and having struggles with mental health and so just as we saw that build and build, we were thinking what are solutions we can have for this,” said Thos Trefz, Family-Student advocate at the school.

“They walk through the door. They meet with one of our social workers to, see what’s going on. Sometimes, it’s just they need to play with a fidget, color, or play with sand and just kind of get a reset before they go back to class,” said Amy Kahle, the school’s other Family-Student Advocate.

They are also connected to resources such as journaling, and mindfulness exercises, and work on specific goals and skills to use inside and outside of the room. Since opening in January, they’ve had over 300 contacts with students, and say it’s shown success.

“When students go back to class, they fill out an exit form and that’s how we are collecting our data,” said Peterson.

If the student needs more help than the school can offer, it connects them with outside resources. Peterson says it’s the first mental health center of it’s kind in the district.

“It’s really key to helping meet the needs of the 1,600 students that are in this building,” Peterson said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of the Anamosa State Penitentiary. (KCRG)
Two Anamosa State Penitentiary staff dead after assault by inmate Tuesday
A memorial of flowers and balloons at the entrance to the Anamosa State Penitentiary, placed...
Officials announce charges in Anamosa prison killings, victims identified
FILE - St Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, February 7, 2018....
Cedar Rapids priest asked to resign after ‘off-putting, threatening, or inappropriate’ conduct
“There’s no way to even afford that” Iowans get stuck with gas bills worth thousands from Texas...
“There’s no way to even afford that” Iowans get stuck with gas bills worth thousands from Texas freeze
Investigators on scene in rural DeWitt, Iowa, on March 23, 2021. (WQAD TV)
Human remains discovered in DeWitt Monday night

Latest News

Robert McFarland, 46, left, and Lorena Schulte, 50, right, two employees killed at the Anamosa...
‘Two wonderful people had their lives taken’; Victims of Anamosa prison attack remembered by friends, coworkers
Community grieves workers killed inside Anamosa State Penitentiary
Community grieves workers killed inside Anamosa State Penitentiary
The Cedar Rapids NAACP President says America and Iowans are still in denial, in light of...
Cedar Rapids NAACP President reacts to recent racism and hate crime investigation in eastern Iowa
Students at Iowa City High School are heading to the NEST Mental Health center, which stands...
Iowa City NEST center aims to address increase in students needing mental health help