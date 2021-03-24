Iowa announces two financial assistance programs for homeowners and renters

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state on Wednesday announced two programs to assist homeowners and renters impacted by the pandemic.

The Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program and the Iowa Homeowner Foreclosure Prevention Program will provide financial assistance for those at risk of foreclosure or eviction.

The Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program can provide renters assistance with past due payments and up to three months of future payments. The utility assistance through this program only includes past due payments for utilities like electricity, natural gas, propane, or fuel oil, water, sewer and/or trash removal.

All past due rent and utility assistance must be for cost incurred no earlier than March 13, 2020.

The Iowa Homeowner Foreclosure Prevention Program will provide mortgage assistance for up to four months.

To be eligible, renters and homeowners must have a household income of no more than 80 percent of the area median income, which will be calculated as part of the application process.

Renters should also notify their landlord that they intend to apply for the program. Payments will then be made directly to landlords and utility providers.

The rent and utility assistance program is funded through a $195 million allocation made through the federal Emergency Renter’s Assistance Program.

To see a list of eligibility requirements and to take the eligibility precheck for renters, go to IowaHousingRecovery.com.

The full application will be available starting Monday.

Applications for both programs will open at 2 p.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.