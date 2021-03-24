High demand, low supplies amid pandemic causing delays for furniture shoppers

PELLA, Iowa (KCCI) - High demand and low supplies during the pandemic are making for massive delays when furniture shopping.

KCCI reports stores like Bruxvoort’s Home Center in Pella is having to tell customers to be patient.

The pandemic shut down a lot of furniture manufacturing plants nationwide.

There’s also a foam shortage, a container shortage for shipping and a worker shortage to unload them.

“If you’re hosting Thanksgiving and you need new furniture, now is the time to come see somebody about what you want, because it will take that long where before it might have been four weeks,” Jacque Zondervan, the co-owner of Bruxvoorts Home Center, said.

