Dubuque County sheriff expresses concern over gun bill making permits optional

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - If you buy a gun at Tony’s Pawn Shop, you will face a federally mandated background check. That will not change, even if you do not need a permit in Iowa.

“We follow 100 percent the federal laws,” Anthony Koch, the shop’s owner, said. “If they eliminate the permit to purchase or the permit to buy, we still, as a federal firearm dealer, we still have to comply with the federal government and call in for that background check to confirm the sale is good and clean.”

But, no permit will make that process take longer.

“It is a time factor: they walk in, they have their permit, their driver’s license, proper home address, then they can purchase the gun and go,” Koch said. “But right now, we have to do the background check and it could be up to a day to three-day wait.”

Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said his concern is not with gun store sales, but private sales. If House File 756 were to become a law, sellers would now be in charge of making sure the person buying a gun is legally allowed to have one.

“There are so many nuances with the background checks that most people are not really aware of,” Kennedy said. “Oftentimes we have to go and have some of these cases reviewed by attorneys just to determine whether or not the people are actually qualified to carry.”

Kennedy said that is a lot to ask a private citizen.

“Most of these guns dealers are not going to have an attorney on staff to review this, so I can see what is going to happen,” Kennedy said. “They are just going to go ahead and, you know, give them the weapons, so to us that is a major concern.”

The bill does strengthen penalties if you sell a gun to someone you should not: it would become a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, but Sheriff Kennedy worries proving that crime will be hard with safety at stake.

“It is no different than if I said, ‘So and so owns a bar and they get to determine what the proper drinking age is for individuals that come in’,” Kennedy said. “It is no different except now we are talking about weapons that can be used to kill people. We feel a much higher potential of an unqualified person receiving a handgun.”

