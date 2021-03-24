Couple married 72 years embrace for 1st time since COVID-19 pandemic began after vaccinations

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - After a full year of not being able to touch because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a California couple of more than 70 years were finally reunited and able to hold hands and hug.

Francis and Roberta Doiran, who were married Nov. 25, 1948, have relied on daily phone calls and video chats to stay in contact amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Three years ago, Roberta Doiran moved into a care facility in San Diego due to a failing memory and increase in falls.

For the first two years, Francis Doiran visited his wife for 12 hours a day, every day of the week, but that stopped when the pandemic started. The two didn’t see each other in person for an entire year, excepting two half-hour visits with social distancing.

Francis Doiran worries the distance has been hindering his wife’s already deteriorating memory.

“The closer I can be with her, next to her, the more memory I can bring up. She’s losing her memory more because I’m not there,” he said.

Finally, after being fully vaccinated, the couple was reunited Tuesday. They sat for about an hour, sharing memories and catching up. They were also able to hold hands and hug.

“How happy I am to see you again and be able to come and visit you, at least for a little while,” Francis Doiran told his wife. “Today is a very good day.”

Francis Doiran knows that for now, visits will be brief and not as often as before, but he’s looking forward to the day when he can once again spend all day, every day with his wife.

“Things aren’t that bad. There is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

