Community grieves workers killed inside Anamosa State Penitentiary

Lorena Schulte, a nurse and Robert McFarland, a correctional officer died after being attacked by two inmates
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nurse Lorena Schulte and Correctional Officer Robert McFarland were killed while working at the Anamosa State Penitentiary Tuesday. Officials say the employees were attacked by two inmates who were trying to escape. Charges were announced this afternoon.

Outside the prison Wednesday a memorial grew to honor Schulte and McFarland. Community members dropped off flowers, balloons and signs offering support.

Both Schulte and McFarland worked at the prison for more than a decade.

Anamosa Police Chief Jeremiah Hoyt remembers getting a call Tuesday for a medical emergency at the prison.

“Most of the time does not elicit a lot of responses from us but we’re always hoping that it’s not the worst case scenario,” he told TV-9.

Sadly Tuesday it was the worst case scenario.

“The staff and the personnel there, they are a part of our family, the greater you know criminal justice community and so it’s real for us,” Chief Hoyt explained.

At Anamosa United Methodist Church Pastor Melody Williams opened up the sanctuary Wednesday evening for people in the community to grieve.

“Just provide people a place to reflect and grieve, feel all of the emotions they’re feeling because I know they’re very real human emotions,” She told us.

