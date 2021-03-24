Advertisement

Cloudy & windy afternoon

By Kalie Pluchel
Mar. 24, 2021
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Light showers may linger into the early afternoon hours, otherwise cloudy skies the rest of today. Highs this afternoon in the low 50s. West winds will be gusty at times this afternoon as this system moves out the area.

Clouds will persist into the overnight hours tonight, patchy fog or light drizzle is also possible. Temperatures fall into the upper 30s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow as another system passes to the south. This could prompt some light showers, mainly across our central and southern zones.

Looks like sunshine will return for Friday with highs in the mid-50s ahead of another chance of rain Friday night and into Saturday morning. Sunday looking like the pick of the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s.

