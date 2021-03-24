Cedar Rapids NAACP President reacts to recent racism and hate crime investigation in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Within a day of each other this week, we’ve seen several acts of racism and hate in the eastern Iowa community.

On Monday, TV9 reported how a Benton Community high school student and varsity football player is receiving backlash after making a racist post on social media. The post was directed toward a University of Illinois men’s basketball player, where he called the black player a monkey and told him to go back home. The player is originally from Jamaica.

Then, a day later on Tuesday officers found a racial slur spray-painted on a Cedar Rapids home. Cedar Rapids police are investigating it as a hate crime. Dedric Doolin with the Cedar Rapids Chapter of the NAACP says these acts show just how much our communities are still in denial.

“America is still in denial. Iowa is still in denial. Cedar Rapids is still in denial. We have a race problem and because we are in denial about the race problem we can’t resolve the problem, and it’s not going to go away by itself,” said Doolin. “In this community, we have to start teaching our children and not just black children, but all our children the importance of people who are different and that different is not bad.”

Doolin says it’s important that when people white or black see something wrong happening, they call it out and hold others accountable. He adds it’s important to recognize that this is everybody’s problem, not just those that may be directly affected and that it’s on us to correct it.

