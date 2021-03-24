Advertisement

B.J. Thomas diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer

The 78-year-old artist released a statement on social media saying the singer is receiving...
The 78-year-old artist released a statement on social media saying the singer is receiving treatment at a local health care facility in Texas and is "hopeful for a complete recovery."
By Ed Payne
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
(Gray News) - Grammy winner B.J. Thomas has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

The 78-year-old artist released a statement on social media saying the singer is receiving treatment at a local health care facility in Texas and is “hopeful for a complete recovery.”

“I’m so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country, and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you,” the singer said.

“I ask all of you for your prayers during this time and that my music can live on with you.”

