Benton County Conservation using derecho debris as mulch for project in county park

BLAIRSTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - The Benton County Conservation Board is taking some of the debris from the August derecho and using it as mulch at a county park in Blairstown, but there are people who live near the mulch debris site in Blairstown who say they’re concerned about potential side effects of the project.

Trucks are transporting tons of debris from the August derecho chopped into mulch, and headed to Hannen Lake Park in Blairstown. The project will cover an approximately 7-acre area with a 6-foot deep layer of mulch. Benton County Conservation Director Shelby Williams says the mulch will decompose into fertile soil over the next few years, getting it ready for future planting.

“We’re hoping years from now we’re able to convert that area to prairie,” Williams said.

But, some people who live near the lake have concerns. A group from Blairstown directed questions toward Benton County Supervisors and Conservation members at a board of supervisor’s meeting Tuesday morning.

Paul Stults grew up in Blairstown, taking trips to the lake.

“Fire issue is a huge one. The debris, the garbage the everything else, and the wood chips, how long is this going to break down, and the possible hundreds of thousands of dollars it might take to repair the roads,” Stults said.

Deb Drahos is from Blairstown and also spoke at the meeting. She echoed concerns about damage to the roads mulch trucks were taking to dump the debris.

“I believe the damage and repair that will be needed after this project is completed will be costly,” Drahos said.

Benton County engineer Myron Parizek said some of the roads trucks are taking were already crumbling along the edges. But he said those areas have recently gotten worse with the additional truck traffic. Parizek said Benton County Secondary Roads staff are monitoring the road condition on a nearly daily basis, and that they are already looking into repairs on several of those roads south of Blairstown, on 78th Street and 20th Avenue near Hannen Lake Park.

Williams said they’ve taken steps to avoid other concerns, such as only piling mulch 6 feet high to lower the risk of fires.

“The insects, for instance, should not be an issue. It won’t, in our case for this area, will not be detrimental to wildlife. We have the DNR permitting so there’s no watershed impact,” Williams said.

The county will get a rough estimate of $120,000 for taking the mulch. Benton County Conservation originally planned for a second mulch-debris site in Vinton, which when combined would have brought in $240,000. Williams says the money will go towards paying off the purchase of a wetlands site in northern Benton County.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.