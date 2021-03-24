A night of patchy drizzle and fog

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our gray weather pattern stays in place through Thursday. Brighter skies are ahead on Friday. Overnight some fog and drizzle are possible. Another round of light rain is possible later Friday, especially across our central and southern zones. The rainfall should remain on the light side. More light showers are possible on Saturday with warmer weather moving in early next week.

