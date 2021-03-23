Advertisement

U.S. Marshals tout success of recovering missing Iowa children in ‘Operation Homecoming’

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A series of investigations across all levels of government has been successful at recovering several missing Iowa children, federal officials said on Tuesday.

The investigations, which fall under the name “Operation Homecoming,” have led to agents locating 21 juveniles and the direct recovery of seven, according to information provided by the U.S. Marshals Service. The children were between the ages of 4 and 17.

Marshals said that the operation spanned nine different states, including Arizona, Nebraska, Minnesota, Florida, Tennessee, Illinois, Ohio, and Indiana. Federal officials coordinated with state and local officials, as well as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“This operation is the first missing child operation by the U.S. Marshals Service in Iowa,” Doug Strike, U.S Marshal for the Northern District of Iowa, said, in a statement. “Our message to missing children and their families remains, and to echo Director Washington’s vision for this mission, the U.S. Marshals here in Iowa will never stop looking for you.”

A total of two people were arrested in connection to the operation. Four different human trafficking investigations have been passed on to other agencies for additional investigation.

