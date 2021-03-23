Two Anamosa State Penitentiary staff dead after assault by inmate Tuesday

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections said two staff members are dead after an assault by an inmate at the Anamosa State Penitentiary on Tuesday.

In a news release, officials with the department said the inmate attacked multiple staff members at around 10:15 a.m. in the prison’s infirmary, and a department nurse and a correctional officer died as a result of their injuries.

Security staff restrained the inmate. Staff attempted first aid while awaiting paramedics.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a statement on the incident, calling it “tragic and heinous.”

“Today, our state grieves the loss of two public servants who were attacked while on duty at the Anamosa State Penitentiary,” Reynolds said. “My prayers and deepest condolences are with their families, friends, and colleagues as they begin to cope with this senseless tragedy. We will exhaust every available resource to deliver justice to those who committed this act and bring a sense of closure and peace to the victims’ families.”

Danny Homan, the president of AFSCME Council 61, the labor union which represents employees at the facility, expressing solidarity with the staff and family of the people who were killed.

“No one should ever have to go to work and worry about whether they will come home or not. Unfortunately for two Iowans who had committed their lives to keeping our communities safe, they won’t be going home tonight,” Homan said, in the statement. “Our prayers are with their families, co-workers and loved ones during this time, and we will do everything we can to honor their memory.”

The department said it is currently working to collect and confirm additional details. The incident remains under investigation.

