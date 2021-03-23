Showers continue through the day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers will continue through the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms are possible this evening, although severe weather threat remains low. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Showers will continue overnight through the first half of the day on Wednesday. Rainfall totals continue to look between half an inch to an inch.

Highs stay in the low to mid-50s the rest of the week. Another system looks to bring another chance of rain on Thursday, but rainfall amounts look light. Friday is going to be our dry day of the week before yet another system brings rain on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.