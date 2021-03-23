Advertisement

Showers become more scattered overnight

By Joe Winters
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for our showers to come to an end. Overnight the rainfall becomes more scattered in nature and ends Wednesday morning. Clouds hold tough through the day as a second storm builds to the south. This second system of the week brings a slight chance for light rain in the south zone early on Thursday morning. Friday looks to be a good day with highs seasonally in the middle 50s. Another chance for light rain moves in Saturday morning with Sunday remaining dry. Have a great night!

