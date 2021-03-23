Reynolds orders flags to half-staff after Boulder shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Flags in the state of Iowa are to fly at half-staff through Saturday, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office said on Tuesday.

The order applies to state property, buildings, grounds, and facilities across Iowa. Individuals who fly flags are encouraged to observe the memorial to the 10 people killed in a mass shooting at a Boulder, Colo. shooting on Monday.

The order is in effect immediately, and will run through sunset on Saturday, March 27.

