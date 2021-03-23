Advertisement

Rain likely today, a few storms also possible

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a wet day as a slow-moving area of low pressure moves our direction. Expect periodic bands of rain to push across our area through early tomorrow morning. While no severe weather is expected, a few thunderstorms may occur. Look for rain totals to wind up in the half-inch to one inch range in many areas. Looking ahead, a second system may clip our area on Thursday, but if this does occur, amounts look very light and probably confined to the southeast half of our area. Much of Friday should be just fine with another weak system set to move into our area Friday night into Saturday. Again with that system, amounts will generally stay light. Look for highs to remain generally in the 50s into next week.

