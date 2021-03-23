Advertisement

Photos of migrant detention highlight Biden’s border secrecy

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration has tried for weeks to keep the public from seeing images from the border like those released Monday.

The new images show immigrant teenagers sleeping on mats in crowded conditions, separated in groups by plastic partitions.

The administration steadfastly refuses to call the detention of more than 15,000 children in U.S. custody a crisis. But it has stymied most efforts by outsiders to decide for themselves.

Officials have barred nonprofit lawyers who conduct oversight from entering a Border Patrol tent where thousands of children and teenagers are detained.

And federal agencies have refused or ignored dozens of requests from the media for access to detention sites.

This March 20, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar, (TX-28), shows detainees in a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas. President Joe Biden's administration faces mounting criticism for refusing to allow outside observers into facilities where it is detaining thousands of immigrant children. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar via AP)(Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar)
This March 20, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar, (TX-28), shows detainees in a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas. President Joe Biden's administration faces mounting criticism for refusing to allow outside observers into facilities where it is detaining thousands of immigrant children. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar via AP)(Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar)
This March 20, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar, (TX-28), shows detainees in a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas. President Joe Biden's administration faces mounting criticism for refusing to allow outside observers into facilities where it is detaining thousands of immigrant children. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar via AP)(Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar)
This March 20, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar, (TX-28), shows detainees in a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas. President Joe Biden's administration faces mounting criticism for refusing to allow outside observers into facilities where it is detaining thousands of immigrant children. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar via AP)(Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar)

