One Good Thing: An artist preserves Wuhan’s COVID memories

Chinese artist Yang Qian using dots to recreate an aerial view of Wuhan, China, under lockdown...
Chinese artist Yang Qian using dots to recreate an aerial view of Wuhan, China, under lockdown at her studio in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Yang, who worked as a volunteer delivering vital supplies to hospitals and residents during the city's pandemic 76-day lockdown, is using her art work to make sure that history is not forgotten. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)(Ng Han Guan | Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WUHAN, China (AP) — Memories from the height of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan are etched in the mind of artist Yang Qian, those of fear and desperation, but also unity and resilience.

She is channeling those memories into artwork to preserve the memory of the central Chinese city’s 76-day lockdown that upturned the lives of some 11 million people.

In a way, that’s an extension of her work as a volunteer delivering vital supplies to hospitals and residents during the traumatic period, as well as a reflection of the pride many residents take in having weathered the outbreak and the draconian measures taken to bring it under control.

