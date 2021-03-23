No new COVID-19 related deaths reported Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported no new COVID-19 related deaths, but did report an additional 493 more cases of the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 346,310 people in Iowa have tested positive since the pandemic began, and a total of 5,675 people have died.

Hospitalizations went up slightly with 185 people reportedly hospitalized with the virus. That’s up from the 171 patients reportedly hospitalized on Monday. There are currently 37 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 16 on ventilators.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration dashboard on Tuesday morning shows a total of 499,348 people are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. A total of 1,287,475 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 2,710 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,616,601 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 18.2 percent.

