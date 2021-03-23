Advertisement

No new COVID-19 related deaths reported Tuesday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported no new COVID-19 related deaths, but did report an additional 493 more cases of the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 346,310 people in Iowa have tested positive since the pandemic began, and a total of 5,675 people have died.

Hospitalizations went up slightly with 185 people reportedly hospitalized with the virus. That’s up from the 171 patients reportedly hospitalized on Monday. There are currently 37 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 16 on ventilators.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration dashboard on Tuesday morning shows a total of 499,348 people are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. A total of 1,287,475 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 2,710 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,616,601 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 18.2 percent.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa wrestler Austin DeSanto will not be participating in the team’s ceremonies on Saturday...
Iowa Wrestler Austin DeSanto removed from Saturday night ceremony following incident after match
Benton Community student facing backlash over racist social media post
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Businesswoman Amara Andrews announced her intention to run for Mayor of Cedar Rapids.
Amara Andrews to run for Mayor of Cedar Rapids
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
US: AstraZeneca results may have included outdated information
Some who had prolonged effects from Covid-19 say they're experiencing an unexpected benefit...
Vaccine improves symptoms of some COVID long-haulers
Some who had prolonged effects from Covid-19 say they're experiencing an unexpected benefit...
Some COVID long-haulers see vaccine relief
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
Sharing COVID-19 vaccination card on social media could make you a target for scammers