Advertisement

March’s creepy-crawly full moon rises this weekend

By Ed Payne
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The March full moon comes with an odd name – one that might make a few folks feel a bit squeamish.

Known as the worm moon, the celestial show peaks Sunday afternoon at 2:48 p.m. ET, according to NASA.

But, no worries, Earth’s nearest neighbor will still look full the night before and night after its daytime peak in North America.

The moon’s name is inspired by the season.

“As the temperature begins to warm and the ground begins to thaw, earthworm casts appear, heralding the return of the robins,” the Farmers’ Almanac says.

March’s full moon also has other traditional names.

Some Native American tribes knew this moon as the full crow moon, when the cawing of crows signaled the end of winter.

The Ojibwes named it the sugar moon or sap moon, marking the time of year when the sap in sugar maples starts to flow.

Viewing conditions for Sunday’s full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of the Anamosa State Penitentiary. (KCRG)
Two Anamosa State Penitentiary staff dead after assault by inmate Tuesday
Iowa wrestler Austin DeSanto will not be participating in the team’s ceremonies on Saturday...
Iowa Wrestler Austin DeSanto removed from Saturday night ceremony following incident after match
Benton Community student facing backlash over racist social media post
Investigators on scene in rural DeWitt, Iowa, on March 23, 2021. (WQAD TV)
Human remains discovered in DeWitt Monday night
The crash severely injured 19-year-old Caleb Warren and killed his father and stepfather.
Family of Maquoketa man seriously injured in car crash that killed father, stepfather asks for help

Latest News

Evoire Collier, 21, (left) and Dorian Taylor, 24, are being held without bond on charges of...
2 accused of drugging, raping woman found dead in Fla. hotel room
Two men visiting Florida for spring break are being held without bond after police say they...
Spring breakers held without bond on charges of drugging, raping woman in Fla.
Some people in Blairstown raised concerns about the derecho mulch site at Hannen Lake Park...
Benton County Conservation using derecho debris as mulch for project in county park
Some people in Blairstown raised concerns about the derecho mulch site at Hannen Lake Park...
Benton County Conservation using derecho debris as mulch
Tiffany O'Donnell, former television anchor and candidate for Cedar Rapids mayor.
O’Donnell pledges ‘fifth season of leadership’ in official launch of campaign for Cedar Rapids mayor