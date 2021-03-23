Advertisement

Joens scores 33, leads Iowa St. women past Michigan St 79-75

Iowa State players celebrate after their 79-75 win in college basketball game against Michigan...
Iowa State players celebrate after their 79-75 win in college basketball game against Michigan State in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021.(Charlie Riedel | AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By the Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ashley Joens scored an Iowa State NCAA Tournament record 33 points, including the clinching free throw with 3.1 seconds left, to lift the Cyclones to a 79-75 women’s opening-round win over Michigan State.

Iowa State made 8 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter and 6 of 8 in the final 1:41 to hold off the 10th-seeded Spartans, who trailed by 10 with 1:40 to play in the third quarter.

Nia Clouden scored 16 points for the Spartans (15-9).

The seventh-seeded Cyclones will play second-seeded and fourth-ranked Texas A&M in the second round of the Mercado Region on Wednesday.

