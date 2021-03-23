Human remains discovered in DeWitt, Iowa Monday night

DEWITT, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are investigating after two fishermen found what they believed to be human remains near DeWitt on Monday night.

Investigators blocked off an area just off Highway 61 and 270th Avenue north of DeWitt.

Officials said the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Division of Criminal Investigations and the Davenport Police Department, FBI and several others are working together to collect evidence. Officials said they worked through the night before holding a press conference to give a brief update Tuesday morning.

Davenport police said investigators in Clinton and Scott Counties were involved because of the ongoing search for Breasia Terrell.

However, officials did not identify the remains. They said it could take 1-2 weeks before the remains are identified.

Specialists have been brought in to properly collect and preserve the remains as the investigation continues.

