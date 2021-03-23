Advertisement

Human remains discovered in DeWitt, Iowa Monday night

The remains have not been identified
Police lights
Police lights(Storyblocks)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are investigating after two fishermen found what they believed to be human remains near DeWitt on Monday night.

Investigators blocked off an area just off Highway 61 and 270th Avenue north of DeWitt.

Officials said the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Division of Criminal Investigations and the Davenport Police Department, FBI and several others are working together to collect evidence. Officials said they worked through the night before holding a press conference to give a brief update Tuesday morning.

Davenport police said investigators in Clinton and Scott Counties were involved because of the ongoing search for Breasia Terrell.

However, officials did not identify the remains. They said it could take 1-2 weeks before the remains are identified.

Specialists have been brought in to properly collect and preserve the remains as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa wrestler Austin DeSanto will not be participating in the team’s ceremonies on Saturday...
Iowa Wrestler Austin DeSanto removed from Saturday night ceremony following incident after match
Benton Community student facing backlash over racist social media post
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Businesswoman Amara Andrews announced her intention to run for Mayor of Cedar Rapids.
Amara Andrews to run for Mayor of Cedar Rapids
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder

Latest News

43-year-old April Ann South is charged with first-degree theft, identity theft and credit card...
Iowa woman accused of swiping kin’s unemployment payments
No new COVID-19 related deaths reported Tuesday
Business owner Jake Brummer announced his intention to run for Mayor of Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids business owner Jake Brummer to run for mayor
Cedar Rapids shares plans for reopening pools this summer