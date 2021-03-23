Final beam installed during topping off ceremony for new Marion Public Library building

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A new public library in Marion is scheduled to open in about a year, and on Monday, workers put a big part of its foundation in place.

The Marion Public Library held a topping off ceremony to install the final beam at its new location on 6th Avenue on Monday afternoon. The beam included signatures from the city of Marion and library leaders.

The library’s foundation director, Amy Geiger, said they still have about $760,000 dollars left to raise to fulfill the new building’s campaign. So far, they’ve raised more than $2.5 million, with donations ranging from $5 to $500,000, according to Geiger.

The new branch is being built next to the library’s former building, which is permanently closed because of extensive derecho damage.

“This was already in process before the storm, and I think it gives us something positive to focus on and work toward, so it’s a great coming together, if you will, for the community,” Geiger said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.