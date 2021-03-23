Family of Maquoketa man seriously injured in car crash that killed father, stepfather asks for help

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - March 2 is a date Beth Muller will never forget: both her husband and her former husband died in a car crash and, on top of this, her 19-year old son Caleb now has serious injuries.

The crash happened after investigators say another driver lost control, crossed the media,n and hit the car all three men were in. Responders flew Caleb to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for emergency treatment. His family tells KCRG-TV9 he had almost 60 broken bones.

Caleb’s uncle set up a GoFundMe page to help the family cover medical expenses and extensive bills. He said he is doing this because, with the death of her husband and ex-husband, more than two-thirds of Beth’s income is now gone.

“My kids lost both of their dads in an instant, my son is broken inside and out, but it is just a tragedy,” Muller said. “My husband and my ex-husband, we all were friends. I cannot even put it into words how terrible it has been.”

Now the family is waiting, because this is still an open investigation, to see how much insurance will cover.

An insurance expert from Bradley, Beck & McDonald Insurance in Dubuque said, just in case something like this ever happens, people should look into spending more than just the state’s minimum insurance. In Iowa, that is $20,000 per person, $40,000 for an accident, and $15,000 for property damage.

She also said people should look into purchasing what is called an umbrella plan, which kicks in after a person reaches the liability limit on auto and home insurance.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.