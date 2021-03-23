Advertisement

Emmert agrees to meet protesting players after March Madness

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon sits with teammates in the huddle during a timeout in the second...
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon sits with teammates in the huddle during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 86-71.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The National College Players Association says NCAA President Mark Emmert has informed a group of basketball players who started a social media campaign to protest inequities in college sports that he will meet with them after March Madness.

NCPA Executive Director Ramogi Huma says he received a letter from Emmert in response to the advocacy group’s request for a meeting between the head of the NCAA and three players who started the #NotNCAAProperty protest.

Michigan’s Isaiah Livers, Rutgers’ Geo Baker and Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon are pushing for the NCAA to change its rules restricting athletes from earning money for personal sponsorship deals, online endorsements and appearances.

