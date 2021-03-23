Emmert agrees to meet protesting players after March Madness

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The National College Players Association says NCAA President Mark Emmert has informed a group of basketball players who started a social media campaign to protest inequities in college sports that he will meet with them after March Madness.

NCPA Executive Director Ramogi Huma says he received a letter from Emmert in response to the advocacy group’s request for a meeting between the head of the NCAA and three players who started the #NotNCAAProperty protest.

Michigan’s Isaiah Livers, Rutgers’ Geo Baker and Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon are pushing for the NCAA to change its rules restricting athletes from earning money for personal sponsorship deals, online endorsements and appearances.

