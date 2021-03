DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The City of Des Moines says it will recognize Juneteenth as an official holiday.

KCCI reports city buildings and offices will close every year on June 19, or on the adjoining weekday when the holiday falls on a weekend.

Juneteenth celebrates the day union forces announced freedom from slavery in Texas in 1865.

