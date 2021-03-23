Advertisement

Colorado shooting victims included store workers, officer

Caron Trout, left, of Boulder, Colo., looks on as her son, Beck, places a bouquet at a small...
Caron Trout, left, of Boulder, Colo., looks on as her son, Beck, places a bouquet at a small memorial along a makeshift fence put up around the parking lot outside a King Soopers grocery store where a mass shooting took place a day earlier, in Boulder, Colo., Tuesday, March 23, 2021.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By JENNIFER PELTZ, COREY WILLIAMS and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Three of the victims of a shooting at a Colorado supermarket were gunned down while putting in a day’s work.

Another was a police officer who raced in to try to rescue them and others from the attack Monday that left 10 dead. A picture of the victims began to emerge Tuesday as the suspect in their killings remained hospitalized but was expected to be booked into jail on murder charges.

Those who lost their lives at the King Soopers store in Boulder ranged from 20 years old to 65.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of the Anamosa State Penitentiary. (KCRG)
Two Anamosa State Penitentiary staff dead after assault by inmate Tuesday
Iowa wrestler Austin DeSanto will not be participating in the team’s ceremonies on Saturday...
Iowa Wrestler Austin DeSanto removed from Saturday night ceremony following incident after match
Benton Community student facing backlash over racist social media post
Investigators on scene in rural DeWitt, Iowa, on March 23, 2021. (WQAD TV)
Human remains discovered in DeWitt Monday night
The crash severely injured 19-year-old Caleb Warren and killed his father and stepfather.
Family of Maquoketa man seriously injured in car crash that killed father, stepfather asks for help

Latest News

Evoire Collier, 21, (left) and Dorian Taylor, 24, are being held without bond on charges of...
2 accused of drugging, raping woman found dead in Fla. hotel room
Two men visiting Florida for spring break are being held without bond after police say they...
Spring breakers held without bond on charges of drugging, raping woman in Fla.
Some people in Blairstown raised concerns about the derecho mulch site at Hannen Lake Park...
Benton County Conservation using derecho debris as mulch for project in county park
Some people in Blairstown raised concerns about the derecho mulch site at Hannen Lake Park...
Benton County Conservation using derecho debris as mulch
Tiffany O'Donnell, former television anchor and candidate for Cedar Rapids mayor.
O’Donnell pledges ‘fifth season of leadership’ in official launch of campaign for Cedar Rapids mayor