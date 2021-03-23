Clark, Hawkeyes shine in second-round win against Kentucky

SAN ANTONIO (KCRG) - The big dance is not over for the University of Iowa women’s basketball team, earning a Sweet 16 berth for the second time in a row after breezing past the Kentucky Wildcats 86-72 on Tuesday.

The Hawkeyes’ star guard Caitlin Clark turned in a record-breaking performance, scoring the most points of any Iowa player in the women’s NCAA tournament in history. She was pulled from the game with about a minute left after compiling 35 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

The team relied on hot shooting to outgun the Wildcats, shooting 57.4% overall and 50.0% from 3-point range. Kentucky was held to only 35.1% field goal shooting and 7 for 27 from beyond the arc.

Monika Czinano finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, while McKenna Warnock netted 10 points and another eight rebounds.

The Hawkeyes face the winner of 1-seed UConn and 8-seed Syracuse on Saturday or Sunday at a time yet to be announced.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.