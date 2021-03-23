Advertisement

Clark, Hawkeyes shine in second-round win against Kentucky

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) react after hitting a three during the first half of a college...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) react after hitting a three during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Greehey Arena in San Antonio, Texas, Tuesday, March 23, 2021.(Ronald Cortes | AP Photo/Ronald Cortes)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KCRG) - The big dance is not over for the University of Iowa women’s basketball team, earning a Sweet 16 berth for the second time in a row after breezing past the Kentucky Wildcats 86-72 on Tuesday.

The Hawkeyes’ star guard Caitlin Clark turned in a record-breaking performance, scoring the most points of any Iowa player in the women’s NCAA tournament in history. She was pulled from the game with about a minute left after compiling 35 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

The team relied on hot shooting to outgun the Wildcats, shooting 57.4% overall and 50.0% from 3-point range. Kentucky was held to only 35.1% field goal shooting and 7 for 27 from beyond the arc.

Monika Czinano finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, while McKenna Warnock netted 10 points and another eight rebounds.

The Hawkeyes face the winner of 1-seed UConn and 8-seed Syracuse on Saturday or Sunday at a time yet to be announced.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of the Anamosa State Penitentiary. (KCRG)
Two Anamosa State Penitentiary staff dead after assault by inmate Tuesday
Iowa wrestler Austin DeSanto will not be participating in the team’s ceremonies on Saturday...
Iowa Wrestler Austin DeSanto removed from Saturday night ceremony following incident after match
Benton Community student facing backlash over racist social media post
Investigators on scene in rural DeWitt, Iowa, on March 23, 2021. (WQAD TV)
Human remains discovered in DeWitt Monday night
The crash severely injured 19-year-old Caleb Warren and killed his father and stepfather.
Family of Maquoketa man seriously injured in car crash that killed father, stepfather asks for help

Latest News

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon sits with teammates in the huddle during a timeout in the second...
Emmert agrees to meet protesting players after March Madness
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives past Central Michigan guard Micaela Kelly (11) during the...
Freshmen, including Iowa’s Clark, show no signs of jitters in women’s NCAA Tournament
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) hugs a teammate following a second-round game against Oregon in the NCAA...
Oregon soars past Iowa 95-80 into Sweet 16
The Voice of the Hawkeyes Gary Dolphin and longtime basketball analyst Bobby Hansen called...
Gary Dolphin and Bobby Hansen do basketball broadcast from Kinnick Stadium