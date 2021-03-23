Cedar Rapids shares plans for reopening pools this summer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department is moving forward with plans to reopen pools this summer, but with health and safety modifications in place.

The city said it is making its plans flexible, so adjustments can be made in case pandemic conditions change.

Noelridge Aquatic Center is set to open Memorial Day weekend, May 29 - May 31.

Cherry Hill Aquatic Center will host a special kick-off evening swim on June 1, with daily operations beginning on June 2.

Bever, Jones and Ellis pools will open during afternoons only beginning the last week of June. These pools traditionally follow a phased opening plan to assess operations before opening for daily use.

“In previous years our attendance in June was lower due to cooler temperatures and kids getting out of school. We anticipate this will occur again and the aquatic centers will be able to safely handle the demand,” Scott Hock, Parks and Recreation Director, said in a press release. “We also expect that pool use will grow as the public is vaccinated throughout the early summer months.”

Health and safety measures include requiring masks to be worn except when in the water or eating and drinking. Deck furniture will not be used, but patrons will be allowed to bring their own.

Additionally, pools won’t be selling season passes, but the city said adjustments are being made to the punch card system to make it more affordable for those who swim on a regular basis.

Hock said health and safety measures will limit the number of swimming lessons that can be offered this summer, but the city hopes to expand those opportunities by opening pools at either Bever, Ellis or Jones for evening lessons.

The Parks and Recreation Department is in the process of hiring staff for pools.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.