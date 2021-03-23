Advertisement

Cedar Rapids shares plans for reopening pools this summer

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department is moving forward with plans to reopen pools this summer, but with health and safety modifications in place.

The city said it is making its plans flexible, so adjustments can be made in case pandemic conditions change.

  • Noelridge Aquatic Center is set to open Memorial Day weekend, May 29 - May 31.
  • Cherry Hill Aquatic Center will host a special kick-off evening swim on June 1, with daily operations beginning on June 2.
  • Bever, Jones and Ellis pools will open during afternoons only beginning the last week of June. These pools traditionally follow a phased opening plan to assess operations before opening for daily use.

“In previous years our attendance in June was lower due to cooler temperatures and kids getting out of school. We anticipate this will occur again and the aquatic centers will be able to safely handle the demand,” Scott Hock, Parks and Recreation Director, said in a press release. “We also expect that pool use will grow as the public is vaccinated throughout the early summer months.”

Health and safety measures include requiring masks to be worn except when in the water or eating and drinking. Deck furniture will not be used, but patrons will be allowed to bring their own.

Additionally, pools won’t be selling season passes, but the city said adjustments are being made to the punch card system to make it more affordable for those who swim on a regular basis.

Hock said health and safety measures will limit the number of swimming lessons that can be offered this summer, but the city hopes to expand those opportunities by opening pools at either Bever, Ellis or Jones for evening lessons.

The Parks and Recreation Department is in the process of hiring staff for pools.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa wrestler Austin DeSanto will not be participating in the team’s ceremonies on Saturday...
Iowa Wrestler Austin DeSanto removed from Saturday night ceremony following incident after match
Benton Community student facing backlash over racist social media post
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Businesswoman Amara Andrews announced her intention to run for Mayor of Cedar Rapids.
Amara Andrews to run for Mayor of Cedar Rapids
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder

Latest News

Police lights
Human remains discovered in DeWitt, Iowa Monday night
43-year-old April Ann South is charged with first-degree theft, identity theft and credit card...
Iowa woman accused of swiping kin’s unemployment payments
No new COVID-19 related deaths reported Tuesday
Business owner Jake Brummer announced his intention to run for Mayor of Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids business owner Jake Brummer to run for mayor